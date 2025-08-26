Trump Targets Latin American Cartels with New Naval Deployment

The United States has intensified its naval deployment to the southern Caribbean, focusing efforts on combating threats posed by Latin American drug cartels. This move is part of President Donald Trump's strategy to enhance national security, sources revealed on Monday.

The USS Lake Erie, a guided missile cruiser, alongside the USS Newport News, a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, is scheduled to reach the region by early next week. Sources, who spoke under anonymity, did not disclose specific mission details but highlighted the overarching aim to counter 'narco-terrorist organizations.'

Last week, reports indicated an amphibious squadron was also ordered to the southern Caribbean. This includes the USS San Antonio, USS Iwo Jima, and USS Fort Lauderdale near Venezuela. Carrying 4,500 personnel, including 2,200 Marines, these deployments align with Trump's crackdown on drug cartels and immigration enforcement policies.

