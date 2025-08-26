Left Menu

Trump Targets Latin American Cartels with New Naval Deployment

The United States is increasing its naval presence in the southern Caribbean, deploying additional ships as part of President Donald Trump's initiative to combat Latin American drug cartels. The USS Lake Erie and USS Newport News are among vessels dispatched to address threats from designated 'narco-terrorist organizations.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 05:15 IST
Trump Targets Latin American Cartels with New Naval Deployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has intensified its naval deployment to the southern Caribbean, focusing efforts on combating threats posed by Latin American drug cartels. This move is part of President Donald Trump's strategy to enhance national security, sources revealed on Monday.

The USS Lake Erie, a guided missile cruiser, alongside the USS Newport News, a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, is scheduled to reach the region by early next week. Sources, who spoke under anonymity, did not disclose specific mission details but highlighted the overarching aim to counter 'narco-terrorist organizations.'

Last week, reports indicated an amphibious squadron was also ordered to the southern Caribbean. This includes the USS San Antonio, USS Iwo Jima, and USS Fort Lauderdale near Venezuela. Carrying 4,500 personnel, including 2,200 Marines, these deployments align with Trump's crackdown on drug cartels and immigration enforcement policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

 Global
2
Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Chaos and Charm: Navigating the US Open's Unique Atmosphere

Chaos and Charm: Navigating the US Open's Unique Atmosphere

 Global
4
ED Raids: AAP Cries Foul Over Probe on Saurabh Bharadwaj

ED Raids: AAP Cries Foul Over Probe on Saurabh Bharadwaj

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025