Congress Critiques Delays in Nuclear Legislation Reform

The Indian National Congress has expressed skepticism over the government's unfulfilled promises to amend two existing nuclear acts that would permit private enterprises to establish and operate nuclear power plants.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the absence of these legislative proposals during the recently concluded parliamentary session, posing questions about their introduction in the upcoming Winter session. Additionally, he emphasized the necessity of a bill establishing an independent regulatory body, separate from atomic energy institutions, to encourage private investment.

Ramesh highlighted past bipartisan efforts, mentioning significant roles played by figures like Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj in shaping the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010. He warned that the proposed changes could potentially dismantle their achievements.

