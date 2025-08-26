NZ Bans Prolonged Tethering of Dogs to Strengthen Animal Welfare Laws

The New Zealand Government has announced a ban on prolonged tethering of dogs, a move hailed as a major step forward for animal welfare. The new regulations, set to take effect on 25 September 2025, will give animal welfare inspectors stronger powers to act against owners who fail to properly care for their pets.

Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard confirmed the change, saying the practice of keeping dogs tied up for long periods has long been a source of distress and cruelty.

Why the Ban Matters

“Prolonged tethering causes significant distress to dogs, affecting their health by limiting their freedom to move and perform normal behaviours,” Mr Hoggard said.

He noted that tethered dogs are more likely to display excessive barking, aggression, and anxiety-driven behaviours that can pose risks to families, the wider public, and other animals.

Animal welfare advocates, including the SPCA, have been calling for reform for years. According to SPCA data, tethering and confinement issues make up around 10 percent of all dog-related welfare complaints, with inspectors receiving daily calls from concerned members of the public.

What the New Rules Require

The changes, made through an amendment to the Animal Welfare (Care and Procedures) Regulations 2018, place clear obligations on dog owners. Key rules include:

No prolonged tethering : Owners must not tether dogs by rope, chain, or line for extended periods if it causes harm.

Protection for vulnerable dogs : Puppies, pregnant dogs, and other at-risk categories cannot be tethered at all, except in rare cases such as when tradespeople or temporary visitors are present.

Working dog exceptions: Farm dogs and other working dogs can still be tethered when necessary, but only if they are regularly released and provided with adequate exercise.

The regulations also empower inspectors to issue infringement notices on the spot if they find dogs suffering harm from being restrained for too long.

Balancing Welfare and Practical Needs

Minister Hoggard emphasized that the rules are aimed at stopping neglect and cruelty, not penalising responsible owners.

“These new rules target the unacceptable treatment from a small minority of owners. Responsible dog owners who love and care for their animals and regularly take them out for walks won’t be affected,” he said.

The Government worked closely with the SPCA, farming organisations, and other stakeholders to ensure the rules are practical for both urban and rural contexts.

Public Support and Wider Commitment to Welfare

The reform follows strong public backing for a crackdown on tethering. Animal welfare groups argue that banning the practice brings New Zealand into line with international best practices, as several countries and regions have already taken similar steps.

“This Government is committed to animal welfare, and I acknowledge the support we’ve had from animal welfare groups and farming representatives alike,” Hoggard said.

Looking Ahead

The new rules are expected to improve the lives of thousands of dogs across New Zealand by ensuring they have the freedom to move, exercise, and live in healthier conditions. For the SPCA and other enforcement agencies, the regulations provide a clearer legal framework to intervene and protect vulnerable animals.

As the changes come into force this September, officials hope that the legislation will not only curb neglect but also encourage a culture of responsible pet ownership across the country.