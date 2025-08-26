India Hosts 3GPP RAN Meetings in Bengaluru, Marks Milestone in 6G Journey

In a landmark moment for India’s telecom sector and the global communications community, the 3GPP Radio Access Networks (RAN) Working Group meetings – RAN1 through RAN5 – were inaugurated on 25th August 2025 in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Organized with the support of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, and hosted by the Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI), the meetings represent a historic first for the country.

For the first time, India is at the center of global discussions on 6G standardization under 3GPP Release 20, while simultaneously finalizing Release 19 specifications that will power the evolution of 5G Advanced. The meetings will run until 29th August and are expected to shape the next phase of global mobile communication technologies.

India’s Growing Role in Global Standardization

The Department of Telecommunications has extended full institutional and financial support to the event, reflecting the Government of India’s determination to ensure that India plays a decisive role in the global 6G roadmap. A DoT delegation is also actively participating in the discussions, underscoring the government’s vision of positioning India not just as a consumer of telecom technologies but as a leading contributor to global standards.

TSDSI, India’s recognized Standards Development Organization (SDO) and one of the seven organizational partners of 3GPP, is playing a pivotal role in this historic moment. As the global body responsible for developing specifications for mobile communications—from 2G and 3G to 5G and now 6G—3GPP shapes the foundation of all mobile networks worldwide. India’s role in hosting these discussions reflects its growing credibility as a hub for telecom innovation, policy leadership, and technical expertise.

Record-Breaking Global Participation

The Bengaluru meetings have attracted over 1,500 delegates from more than 50 countries, representing 3GPP Individual Members, major telecom companies, academic institutions, and research organizations. This marks the highest-ever participation in any 3GPP working group meeting, underscoring the importance of these deliberations for the future of global telecom.

For Indian stakeholders—startups, researchers, universities, and industry leaders—the event provides a unique opportunity to engage directly with international experts, share perspectives, and contribute to the technical specifications that will define 6G. For the first time, Indian participants are able to collaborate without the logistical and financial hurdles of international travel, giving a major boost to domestic capacity-building.

Shaping the Future of 5G Advanced and 6G

The focus of the Bengaluru meetings is twofold:

Finalization of 3GPP Release 19 – advancing 5G Advanced, which includes improvements in energy efficiency, ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), network automation, and better support for IoT ecosystems. Initiation of Release 20 discussions – the first major step toward 6G standardization, targeting revolutionary capabilities such as terahertz spectrum usage, AI-native networks, immersive communications, integrated sensing, and advanced security architectures.

Industry experts believe that India’s direct involvement at this stage is critical, as it ensures the country’s technological priorities—such as affordable connectivity, rural inclusion, and indigenous innovation—are embedded into the emerging global standards.

Boosting Domestic Innovation and Academia-Industry Collaboration

By bringing 3GPP to India, the government and TSDSI have created a powerful platform for domestic researchers and companies. Academic institutions and startups will now have first-hand exposure to international standardization processes, allowing them to align their R&D with global trends and enhance their competitiveness.

The meetings are expected to trigger new partnerships between academia and industry, foster indigenous solutions, and encourage Indian telecom companies to scale innovations not only for domestic markets but also for global adoption.

India’s Strategic Position in Global Telecom

Hosting the 3GPP RAN meetings is more than just a symbolic milestone—it signals a shift in global standard-setting dynamics. As the telecom industry transitions from 5G to 6G, emerging technology leaders like India are stepping into influential roles traditionally dominated by Western and East Asian economies.

With initiatives like the Bharat 6G Vision, the government has already outlined an ambitious roadmap to make India a leader in next-generation communications. Coupled with PLI schemes for telecom equipment manufacturing, indigenous 5G rollouts, and active 6G testbed projects, India is positioning itself as both a standard-setter and global exporter of telecom technology.

The 3GPP RAN meetings in Bengaluru represent a defining moment for India’s telecom sector. By hosting over 1,500 global experts, India has placed itself at the heart of the standardization process that will shape the evolution of 5G Advanced and the dawn of 6G. The event not only cements India’s role in global telecommunications but also promises to accelerate domestic innovation, foster international partnerships, and empower the country’s ambition to become a world leader in digital and mobile technologies by 2030.