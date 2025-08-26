Maratha Quota Demand Intensifies: Manoj Jarange Stands Firm Despite Government Appeal

The Maharashtra government's efforts to dissuade Manoj Jarange from leading a demonstration in Mumbai have encountered resistance. Despite requests from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to delay the protest due to the Ganesh festival, Jarange is steadfast in his demands.

Advocating for the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, which would qualify them for OBC reservations, Jarange held a public discussion with Rajendra Sable Patil. He emphasized their prolonged wait for government action, asserting that only a commitment to quota allocation would change their course of action.

Jarange plans to lead a demonstration to Mumbai, aiming for a peaceful protest. He insists that their movement will not disrupt festival celebrations and requests a dedicated protest route. The urgency of the Maratha demand is underscored by Jarange's willingness to escalate the movement if their 10 per cent reservation under the OBC category is not granted.

