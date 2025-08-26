Left Menu

Maratha Quota Demand Intensifies: Manoj Jarange Stands Firm Despite Government Appeal

Manoj Jarange, a Maratha quota activist, refuses to delay his demonstration in Mumbai despite the Maharashtra government’s plea, citing the Ganesh festival. Jarange's movement demands recognition of Marathas as Kunbis for OBC reservations. The protest is scheduled around the festival, potentially affecting law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:09 IST
Maratha Quota Demand Intensifies: Manoj Jarange Stands Firm Despite Government Appeal
The Maharashtra government's efforts to dissuade Manoj Jarange from leading a demonstration in Mumbai have encountered resistance. Despite requests from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to delay the protest due to the Ganesh festival, Jarange is steadfast in his demands.

Advocating for the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, which would qualify them for OBC reservations, Jarange held a public discussion with Rajendra Sable Patil. He emphasized their prolonged wait for government action, asserting that only a commitment to quota allocation would change their course of action.

Jarange plans to lead a demonstration to Mumbai, aiming for a peaceful protest. He insists that their movement will not disrupt festival celebrations and requests a dedicated protest route. The urgency of the Maratha demand is underscored by Jarange's willingness to escalate the movement if their 10 per cent reservation under the OBC category is not granted.

