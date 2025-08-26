Controversy Unveiled: Land Allegations and the Battle for Spiritual Sanctity

Allegations of conspiracy over land allocation for Oberoi Hotels have ignited a political clash between the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari accused the previous YSRCP-led administration of misleading claims, emphasizing commitments to investors and spiritual values.

In November 2021, the YSRCP administration allotted 20 acres of tourism department land to Oberoi Group, sparking religious protests. Upon review, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government cancelled this allocation in 2025, opting for alternative land instead to honor both investment encouragements and religious sentiments, according to TDP sources.

Countering allegations of a Rs 1,000 crore loss by YSRCP's Karunakar Reddy, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board denied the charges, calling them misleading. The controversy underscores the tension between economic interests and preserving spiritual sanctity in Andhra Pradesh's land policies.