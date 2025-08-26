Controversy Unveiled: Land Allegations and the Battle for Spiritual Sanctity
A controversy surrounding land allocation to Oberoi Hotels erupted between political parties TDP and YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. Allegations involve conspiracy and false narratives concerning valuable properties owned by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The dispute highlights challenges of balancing investor interests and maintaining spiritual sanctity in regional development.
- Country:
- India
Allegations of conspiracy over land allocation for Oberoi Hotels have ignited a political clash between the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari accused the previous YSRCP-led administration of misleading claims, emphasizing commitments to investors and spiritual values.
In November 2021, the YSRCP administration allotted 20 acres of tourism department land to Oberoi Group, sparking religious protests. Upon review, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government cancelled this allocation in 2025, opting for alternative land instead to honor both investment encouragements and religious sentiments, according to TDP sources.
Countering allegations of a Rs 1,000 crore loss by YSRCP's Karunakar Reddy, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board denied the charges, calling them misleading. The controversy underscores the tension between economic interests and preserving spiritual sanctity in Andhra Pradesh's land policies.
ALSO READ
Sharmila Condemns Pension Cancellation for Differently Abled in Andhra Pradesh
Severe Weather Warning: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Predicted in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh's Power Play: Free Electricity Fuels Ganesh Celebrations
Stree Shakti: Empowering Women through Free Travel in Andhra Pradesh
BRAINwave: Transforming Healthcare in Andhra Pradesh