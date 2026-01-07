Left Menu

Tata Power's Landmark Solar Manufacturing Venture in Andhra Pradesh

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd is setting up a 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 6,600 crore. The project, approved by the State Investment Promotion Board, aims to boost domestic solar manufacturing and create significant employment opportunities.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has announced the establishment of a groundbreaking 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, with a substantial investment of over Rs 6,600 crore. The project was given the green light by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), which also approved 200 acres in the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) Kisan Special Economic Zone for its development.

This initiative marks the creation of India's largest ingot and wafer manufacturing facility, according to an official statement released on Wednesday. The project is set to be executed in two phases, utilizing 120 acres for the initial phase, with an additional 80 acres reserved for future expansion. This facility will play a key role in producing ingots and wafers, essential components for solar cells, modules, and semiconductor applications, in line with the Centre's agenda to fortify local manufacturing and minimize import reliance.

Scheduled to generate around 1,000 direct jobs while also fostering indirect employment during construction and associated activities, the project underlines Tata Power's commitment to clean energy. To this end, a 200 MW captive green power plant will be established to provide renewable energy to the manufacturing hub. Andhra Pradesh's superior infrastructural facilities, port access, and green power availability significantly influenced this investment decision. Nellore's evolving status as a solar manufacturing hub is evident as renewable energy firms plan or implement substantial projects in the region. This endeavor not only highlights investor confidence but also promises to reinforce the solar manufacturing ecosystem, contributing significantly to India's shift towards sustainable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

