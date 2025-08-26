Left Menu

BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Land Encroachment Allegations

BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi received death threats after raising concerns about illegal encroachment at a 'mazar' near a railway overbridge. The threats, issued via email and social media, targeted him and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Authorities are investigating the claim and verifying the land records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi has reportedly received death threats following his allegations about illegal encroachment at a 'mazar' under a railway overbridge on the Deoria-Gorakhpur road. The threats were sent through email and social media, targeting both Tripathi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to supporters of the MLA.

Local police confirmed that an investigation is underway into these serious claims. Tripathi had earlier complained to the chief minister, asserting that the shrine had unlawfully expanded over public land and part of a national highway. In response, the Principal Secretary (Home) instructed local officials to verify the land ownership and clear any illegal encroachments.

Tripathi further alleged that a similar incident 28 years ago resulted in the death of RSS pracharak Ramnagina Yadav after he questioned the shrine's legitimacy. He urged for a special team from Lucknow to expedite the investigation into the current situation, while local authorities have started an inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

