Uttar Pradesh Makes History with Guaranteed Minimum Wages for Youth

In a landmark move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the state's intention to offer guaranteed minimum wages to working youths, positioning it as a pioneer in India. This initiative is part of a broader effort to eradicate worker exploitation and modernize labor laws, ensuring job security and dignified employment for all.

Unveiling the ambitious plan at the 'Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025' in Lucknow, Adityanath emphasized the importance of fair compensation by companies, with the state government stepping in to cover any additional financial burden to protect workers' rights. The Chief Minister reiterated that no outsourcing company would be allowed to exploit workers, as the government aims to secure full salaries for them.

The event also highlighted the success of schemes like 'One District One Product' and 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman,' which support local industries and artisans. With new technological training programs and startups, the state is not only curbing migration but also fostering entrepreneurship and technological advancement among its youth.

