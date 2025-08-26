Punjab Faces Deluge: Schools Shut Amid Torrential Rains
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered the closure of all schools from August 27 to 30 due to heavy rainfall forecasts. The incessant rains have inundated villages in multiple districts, with rivers and dams overflowing, impacting large swathes of farmland across the state.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Tuesday the closure of all schools across the state from August 27 to 30, owing to forecasts of heavy rain.
Persistent rain over the past two days has submerged numerous villages in various districts. Mann emphasized that both government and private schools, including primary, secondary, and senior secondary, will remain closed as a precautionary measure against the severe weather conditions.
Rivers such as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets, are currently in spate due to heavy rains in Punjab and neighboring regions like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The situation is further exacerbated by the release of surplus water from the Pong and Bhakra dams, severely affecting villages in multiple districts including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Hoshiarpur.
