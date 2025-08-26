Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

A controversy erupted as 56 retired judges rebuked a statement by 18 former judges defending political candidate B Sudershan Reddy. The former group asserts that such defense compromises the impartiality of the judiciary, accusing their peers of masking political bias with judicial independence.

The statement emerged following Home Minister Amit Shah's criticism of Reddy over a 2011 Supreme Court ruling related to the Salwa Judum, a tribal anti-Naxal force. Shah's accusations of supporting Naxalism drew reactions from retired judges, thus igniting a debate on the intersection of politics and judiciary.

Former judges Ranjan Gogoi and P Sathasivam, among others, highlighted how such actions erode the perceived neutrality of judicial roles, urging peers to refrain from political engagements that threaten the judiciary's reputation. They emphasize that political candidates should address criticisms independently.

