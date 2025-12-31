Left Menu

Radio Resurgence: The Unsung Hero in Combating Naxalism

In Chhattisgarh, radio is a pivotal force against Naxalism, especially in areas like Bijapur. With robust programming in local dialects, it fosters awareness about government welfare schemes, bridging information gaps and countering misinformation, while promoting peace and development.

31-12-2025
Amid the digital age's social media surge, radio has emerged as a critical tool in the fight against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh. Especially in districts like Bijapur, radio's role extends beyond entertainment, serving as a vital source of information and education.

In rural areas with poor internet connectivity, community and FM radio stations are vital for conveying crucial information about government programs, health services, and educational opportunities. Officials highlight radio's impact in reducing misinformation spread by Naxal factions and improving public confidence in governance.

By broadcasting success stories and hosting interactive programs, radio fosters trust between locals and authorities. Its capability to address regional concerns makes it an invaluable tool in countering Naxal ideology, promoting peace, and enhancing trust within affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

