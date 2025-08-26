Madhya Pradesh's Metro & Law Initiatives: A Leap Forward

The Madhya Pradesh government has greenlit a consultancy contract costing Rs 9 lakh per kilometer for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to develop a Detailed Project Report for the Ujjain-Indore metro initiative, an official announced on Tuesday.

The report will outline a metro line from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to Lavkush Chauraha in Indore initially, with a subsequent extension to Pithampur. Additionally, the state cabinet authorized the procurement of 25,000 tablets for the e-Vivechana app as part of the Rs 102.88 crore Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) project, with the total scheme budget now set at Rs 177.87 crore.

Approved in 2012, CCTNS is operational across all police stations in the state. Furthermore, the cabinet sanctioned 610 new positions within the Directorate of Public Prosecution to ensure effective law enforcement, following the 'one prosecutor per court' model, with an expenditure of approximately Rs 60 crore over three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)