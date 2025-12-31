Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: Special Public Prosecutor Caught in Bribe Trap

Lokayukta officials have arrested Special Public Prosecutor Rajamahendra G for allegedly accepting a bribe to improve his argument in an SC/ST atrocities case. The prosecutor, caught red-handed with Rs 25,000, had reportedly demanded Rs 50,000 in total. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 31-12-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 09:28 IST
Bribery Scandal: Special Public Prosecutor Caught in Bribe Trap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Lokayukta officials have apprehended a Special Public Prosecutor for allegedly accepting a bribe to enhance his presentation in a pending SC/ST atrocities case.

The operation, based on a complaint by Naveen, a resident of Kandanuli village in Telangana's Vikarabad district, implicated Rajamahendra G, the SPP at the II Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Kalaburagi. He reportedly requested Rs 50,000 in illicit benefits for a better argument.

The prosecutor, who had previously taken Rs 20,000, was arrested red-handed with Rs 25,000 in cash. Officials confirmed the recovery of the tainted money and stated that further investigations are underway to uncover the extent of the corruption.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

 Global
2
Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

 India
3
Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

 India
4
Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025