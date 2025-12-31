Bribery Scandal: Special Public Prosecutor Caught in Bribe Trap

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Lokayukta officials have apprehended a Special Public Prosecutor for allegedly accepting a bribe to enhance his presentation in a pending SC/ST atrocities case.

The operation, based on a complaint by Naveen, a resident of Kandanuli village in Telangana's Vikarabad district, implicated Rajamahendra G, the SPP at the II Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Kalaburagi. He reportedly requested Rs 50,000 in illicit benefits for a better argument.

The prosecutor, who had previously taken Rs 20,000, was arrested red-handed with Rs 25,000 in cash. Officials confirmed the recovery of the tainted money and stated that further investigations are underway to uncover the extent of the corruption.