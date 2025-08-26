Left Menu

Justice Sought for Punjabi Truck Driver Amidst Visa Restrictions

Punjab BJP's Ashwani Sharma urges India's External Affairs Minister to advocate for Harjinder Singh, a Punjabi truck driver facing vehicular homicide charges in the US. Visa restrictions following the incident have impacted numerous Punjabi drivers, stressing their vital role in America's logistics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:05 IST
Harjinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for justice, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma has implored India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, to address the legal plight of Harjinder Singh, a truck driver from Punjab. Singh faces vehicular homicide charges in Florida, raising concerns about fair trial practices. The incident triggered sweeping commercial truck driver visa restrictions by the US, affecting many Punjabi nationals, according to a recent report.

Sharma emphasized the essential role Punjabi drivers play in maintaining US supply chains, particularly in states like California and New York. He highlighted their crucial contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, where they worked under hazardous conditions to sustain vital supply lines. The sudden visa pause jeopardizes not only the drivers' livelihoods but also creates a sense of alienation within the diaspora community.

Urging diplomatic intervention, Sharma called for the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., to engage with US authorities to reconsider the imposed visa restrictions. This, he argues, is vital to protecting the interests and future of Punjabi truck drivers, asserting that actions against one should not penalize the entire community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

