Strategic Maritime Moves: India's Naval Power Surge

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the strategic role of the Indian Navy in enhancing national security and economic development, especially in the geo-strategically critical western region. The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri marks a significant boost to India's maritime strength, showcasing advanced technology developed under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant strategic deployment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the pivotal role of the Indian Navy in safeguarding national security and economic interests. Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday, Singh emphasized the Navy's crucial function in the geo-strategic western region and how its operations enhance India's economic development.

The recent commissioning of warships INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, featuring 'Made in India' technology, represents a crucial advancement for the nation's defense capabilities. These state-of-the-art frigates are part of a broader vision for an autonomous defense industry under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Addressing security threats, Singh highlighted India's proactive stance, referencing 'Operation Sindoor,' a military offensive targeting terror cells in Pakistan. This robust response underscores India's commitment to peace yet readiness to protect its interests decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

