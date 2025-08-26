Historic Drug Seizure: Coast Guard's Record-Breaking Operation
The U.S. Coast Guard seized over 75,000 pounds of illegal drugs in the Pacific and Caribbean this summer, marking its largest haul valued at nearly half a billion dollars. Collaborating with the Department of Defense, the operation intercepted 19 vessels and detained 34 suspected traffickers.
The United States Coast Guard, in a monumental operation this summer, seized more than 75,000 pounds of illegal drugs from the Pacific and Caribbean. This haul, valued at nearly half a billion dollars, was described by the service as its largest-ever seizure.
The operation was a collaborative effort with the Department of Defense, targeting 19 drug-carrying vessels off significant locations such as the Galapagos Islands, Venezuela, and Mexico. Maritime patrol aircraft played a crucial role in identifying these vessels before they were intercepted by boarding teams.
The massive consignment, including 61,740 pounds of cocaine and 14,400 pounds of marijuana, was offloaded at Port Everglades, Florida. The Trump administration has committed to strengthening the Coast Guard, aiming for a substantial expansion by 2028.
