Left Menu

Historic Drug Seizure: Coast Guard's Record-Breaking Operation

The U.S. Coast Guard seized over 75,000 pounds of illegal drugs in the Pacific and Caribbean this summer, marking its largest haul valued at nearly half a billion dollars. Collaborating with the Department of Defense, the operation intercepted 19 vessels and detained 34 suspected traffickers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:44 IST
Historic Drug Seizure: Coast Guard's Record-Breaking Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Coast Guard, in a monumental operation this summer, seized more than 75,000 pounds of illegal drugs from the Pacific and Caribbean. This haul, valued at nearly half a billion dollars, was described by the service as its largest-ever seizure.

The operation was a collaborative effort with the Department of Defense, targeting 19 drug-carrying vessels off significant locations such as the Galapagos Islands, Venezuela, and Mexico. Maritime patrol aircraft played a crucial role in identifying these vessels before they were intercepted by boarding teams.

The massive consignment, including 61,740 pounds of cocaine and 14,400 pounds of marijuana, was offloaded at Port Everglades, Florida. The Trump administration has committed to strengthening the Coast Guard, aiming for a substantial expansion by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX production cap

US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX productio...

 United States
2
Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Kenvue Survey

Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Ke...

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Chinese trade negotiator to head to US for talks, may meet deputy-level officials

UPDATE 4-Chinese trade negotiator to head to US for talks, may meet deputy-l...

 Global
4
Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jammu, Punjab

Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jamm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025