Supreme Court Reopens Death Row Case for Sentencing Review

The Supreme Court has decided to reexamine the sentencing in the case of Vasant Sampat Dupare, who was convicted for the horrific rape and murder of a minor in 2008. This decision comes after indications that key guidelines from a 2022 verdict might not have been adhered to.

A judicial bench led by Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta underscored the importance of ensuring that the legal process respects the fundamental rights of those condemned to death. The court emphasized the need for a comprehensive psychiatric and psychological evaluation report during sentencing deliberations.

The court's decision reflects its stance that capital punishment must be exercised with utmost caution, ensuring all constitutional safeguards are in place. This move highlights a broader shift in Indian criminal jurisprudence towards considering the potential for human reformation alongside retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)