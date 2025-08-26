Amit Shah speaks to J-K LG, CM; inquires about landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and took stock of the situation arising out of a landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Relentless heavy rain led to a landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least six people and injuring several others.

''The landslide incident caused by heavy rains on the Vaishno Devi Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely tragic. I have spoken to Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Omar Abdullah ji, and Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha ji in this regard. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations to assist the injured, and the NDRF team is also reaching there,'' Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

The pilgrimage to the famed shrine in J-K's Reasi district was suspended when the mountainside literally gave way and stones, boulders and rocks came hurtling down around 3 pm, catching people unawares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)