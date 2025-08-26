Truck driver alleges harassment, tries to hang himself at border checkpost

Alleging harassment by border checkpost personnel in Shivpuri district for a Rs 500 bribe, a truck driver tried to commit suicide, prompting the police to launch an investigation. A viral video shows the driver sitting atop the truck cabin and putting a noose around his neck with the other end of the rope tied to a tree near Sikandra Parivahan Chowki on Jhansi-Shivpuri road.

The incident occurred on Monday evening. Dinara police station inspector in-charge, Amit Chaturvedi, said a police team rushed to the spot and brought the driver down by removing the noose.

The driver, identified as Shravan Ram Vishnoi, was taken to the police station, where he submitted a written statement. Vishnoi, originally from the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, was headed from Ranchi to Udaipur.

The driver claimed he showed all documents regarding the truck when he reached the Sikandra RTO checkpost around 4 pm on August 25; however, staffers at the checkpost illegally demanded Rs 500. When he protested, Vishnoi was forced to sit in an SUV parked nearby and pressured. As he refused to pay money, the truck's online challan was issued, a police official said, quoting from the driver's statement. Vishnoi said he approached the checkpost to complain, but he was abused and threatened with other action. Hurt by the insult and harassment, he stopped the truck and tried to hang himself from a tree, following which the police intervened and pacified him to come down and file a report.

