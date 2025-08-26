Left Menu

Assam: 2nd phase of eviction at Rengma forest continues, 230 families displaced

In total, more than 1,400 hectares of protected forest land were reclaimed.The government also carried out an eviction drive in Nambor South Reserve Forest in Golaghat earlier this month and cleared alleged encroachment from nearly 1,000 bighas over 133 hectares of forest land, displacing more than 350 families.

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:29 IST
Assam: 2nd phase of eviction at Rengma forest continues, 230 families displaced
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Tuesday carried out an eviction drive inside Rengam Reserve Forest, displacing nearly 230 families to clear ''several hectares'' of land from alleged encroachers, according to official information.

The exercise was a part of the second phase of eviction, which began on August 18, inside Rangma Reserve Forest in Golaghat district, to clear encroachment from around 26 hectares of land. It was stopped as these families had not vacated their land, a senior official said.

''The second phase of the eviction operation in Golaghat district was successfully carried out today, targeting illegal encroachments in No. 1 Madhupur, Rana Nagar and Hatidubi areas of the Rengma Reserve Forest,'' an official release said.

During the operation, authorities demolished 80 households in Madhupur, 44 in Rana Nagar and 104 in Hatidubi. They also dismantled numerous unauthorised structures spread across ''several hectares of notified forest land''.

''Prior notices had been issued to the encroachers and the process was carried out in a transparent manner to minimise disruption. This phase marks a significant step in reclaiming encroached forest areas and restoring the ecological balance of the reserve,'' the statement said.

The drive was monitored by senior functionaries, including Special Chief Secretary (Forest) M K Yadava, and senior representatives from the Forest Department, CRPF, Assam Police and district administration.

''This operation reflects the state government's firm stance on enforcing forest protection laws and reclaiming encroached land,'' it said.

The administration had completed a five-day-long first phase of the massive eviction drive at Rengma in Uriamghat along the Assam-Nagaland border in Sarupathar sub-division on August 2 and cleared around 9,000 bighas (over 1,200 hectares) of land from encroachments, affecting around 1,500 families, mostly from the Muslim community.

Extensive eviction drives were carried out across stretches of both the Rengma and Doyang Reserve Forests, successfully clearing large tracts of encroached land. In total, more than 1,400 hectares of protected forest land were reclaimed.

The government also carried out an eviction drive in Nambor South Reserve Forest in Golaghat earlier this month and cleared alleged encroachment from nearly 1,000 bighas (over 133 hectares) of forest land, displacing more than 350 families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

 Global
2
Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
3
Week after monorails get stuck, MMRDA suspends 2 officials for 'lapses in operational protocols'

Week after monorails get stuck, MMRDA suspends 2 officials for 'lapses in op...

 India
4
Trump Administration Eyes Stakes in Defense Giants: A Redefinition of Government-Business Relations

Trump Administration Eyes Stakes in Defense Giants: A Redefinition of Govern...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025