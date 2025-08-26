IEC Launches Public Consultations on Future of Electronic Voting in SA

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has called on all citizens to actively participate in ongoing public consultations on the feasibility of introducing electronic voting (e-voting) in future elections. The initiative marks a significant step in exploring whether South Africa should transition towards a digital voting system while balancing issues of accessibility, security, and legislative readiness.

Inclusive Nationwide Engagement

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo confirmed that consultations are taking place across all nine provinces to ensure that discussions reach urban, peri-urban, and rural communities alike.

“We invite South Africans to submit their views, proposals, and concerns on this important matter. Submissions should be sent to the email address evoting@elections.org.za by no later than the end of September 2025,” said Mamabolo.

Following this consultation phase, the IEC will consolidate public comments into a formal green paper. This policy paper will then be submitted to the Minister of Home Affairs, who will guide it through the appropriate constitutional and parliamentary processes.

No Immediate Move Away from Paper Ballots

Mamabolo stressed that the IEC has not yet decided to adopt e-voting. For the 2026 Local Government Elections, physical ballot papers will remain the official method of voting.

“The current physical ballot papers will be used in the impending municipal elections, as there is no official national policy and legislative framework on e-voting,” he explained.

The consultation process is therefore exploratory, aimed at gauging public appetite and ensuring that any future changes would be rooted in strong public support and legislative backing.

Expanding Political Landscape

Mamabolo highlighted the dynamic growth in South Africa’s political arena since the 2024 General Elections. A total of 34 new political parties have been registered, with 13 emerging between July and September 2025 alone.

As of now, South Africa has 472 registered political parties:

287 at the national level

185 at provincial, district, or metropolitan levels

This surge underscores the vibrancy of the country’s multi-party system, but it also presents challenges for electoral administration, particularly in ensuring fairness and logistical preparedness.

Preparing Contestants and Stakeholders

Recognising the central role of political contestants, the IEC plans to convene a series of information sessions from November 2025. These sessions will specifically target registered but unrepresented parties and aspiring independent candidates, offering them guidance and clarifying processes for contesting in upcoming elections.

Mamabolo explained that these sessions will “mark the beginning of formal consultations with key stakeholders,” helping strengthen inclusivity and transparency in the democratic process.

Political Party Funding and Democracy Support

The IEC also reiterated its call to corporate South Africa to contribute to the Multi-Party Democracy Fund (MPDF), which provides equitable financial support to political parties.

“Supporting the MPDF helps to foster a vibrant democracy and amplify diverse political voices,” said Mamabolo. He confirmed that the IEC is preparing a report on the Fund, with key recommendations for Parliament’s consideration.

In addition, the Commission has acknowledged the recent amendments to political party funding regulations signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 18 August 2025.

Under the revised rules:

The minimum disclosure threshold for donations has increased from R100 000 to R200 000 .

The maximum annual donation limit has doubled, from R15 million to R30 million per financial year.

These adjustments are intended to balance transparency with the realities of political fundraising, while safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

Looking Ahead

The IEC’s push for consultation on e-voting, alongside its efforts to manage party funding and support emerging political formations, reflects its dual mission: ensuring electoral integrity today while preparing for the democratic innovations of tomorrow.

Whether South Africa ultimately adopts e-voting will depend on the outcomes of this consultation, parliamentary processes, and public trust in technology. For now, the IEC’s message is clear: the debate belongs to the people, and every voice counts.