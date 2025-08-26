'No results from meeting with authorities': Advocates to continue strike against LG's notification

The coordination committee of all district bar associations of Delhi on Tuesday unanimously decided to continue the lawyers' strike for the fifth day on Wednesday to protest against a notification issued by the lieutenant governor, allowing police to virtually present evidence in courts from police stations.

Tarun Rana, secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association(NDBA), said the strike would continue as there was no concrete results from the meeting held with the chief minister of Delhi and other authorities.

Rana said it has also been decided that public prosecutors, including those appearing for the ED and CBI and police officials, including naib courts, would also be not allowed to appear in the courts.

He said the decision was reached at the meeting of the committee held on Tuesday.

''...it has been unanimously decided to continue to completely abstain from work on August 27 in all district courts of Delhi against the arbitrary notification dated August 13 issued by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi,'' he said.

''Since the impugned notification is against the public at large, there shall be a demonstration on August 27 outside all court complexes of Delhi to make the public at large aware of this arbitrary notification,'' said Rana, who is also the secretary general of the committee.

''We express our sincere gratitude for the unity and solidarity shown by the respected members of NDBA and all other stakeholders in understanding the issue and extending cooperation and look forward to their continued support,'' the bar leader added.

Earlier in the day, a circular by the committee said that authorities concerned had assured it of a ''positive decision'' and that advocates would be informed regarding the decision about continuing the strike after 8 pm.

The advocates have been completely abstaining from work for four days since August 22.

On Monday, the Bar Council of India (BCI) sent a letter to the Delhi LG requesting an immediate withdrawal of the notification and ensuring that all police officials' evidence was recorded with their physical presence in the court.

