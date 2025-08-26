UPDATE 1-Initial inquiry says Hamas camera was target of Israeli strike that killed journalists

* Chief of General Staff orders further probe into decision to strike

* Further inquiry to examine authorization and decision-making processes

* Israeli military says its operations focus solely on military targets

(Updates with military statement, security official comment, paragraphs 1-14) Aug 26 (Reuters) -

An initial Israeli military inquiry has concluded that troops struck what they believed to be a Hamas camera position in Monday's attack on a Gaza hospital that killed five journalists, but a further probe was ordered into how that decision was made. An Israeli security official said on Tuesday that none of the five journalists were among the six Hamas targets killed.

Israeli forces struck Nasser hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing at least 20 people including journalists who worked for Reuters, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other outlets. In its statement on Tuesday, the Israeli military said troops had identified what it said was a camera "positioned by Hamas" in the area to observe its forces. It said they operated to remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera.

The statement identified what it called "several gaps" that Israel's Chief of the General Staff had instructed be further examined: "Firstly, a further examination of the authorization process prior to the strike, including the ammunition approved for the strike and the timing of the authorization.

"Secondly, an examination of the decision-making process in the field." The statement said the Chief of the General Staff had emphasized that the Israeli military directs its activities solely toward military targets.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday that Israel deeply regretted what he called a "tragic mishap." On Monday, the Reuters live video feed from the hospital, which cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters contractor, had been operating, suddenly shut down at the moment of the initial strike. Masri was killed in the attack.

Reuters and other news providers often deliver live video feeds to media outlets worldwide during major news events to show the scene from the ground in real time. Reuters has frequently broadcast a feed from Nasser hospital during the

Gaza war, and for the past several weeks had been delivering daily feeds from the hospital position that was hit.

The journalists killed also included Mariam Abu Dagga, who freelanced for the Associated Press and other outlets, Mohammed Salama, who worked for Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera, Moaz Abu Taha, a freelance journalist who worked with several news organizations including occasionally contributing to Reuters, and Ahmed Abu Aziz. Photographer Hatem Khaled, also a Reuters contractor, was wounded.

