Left Menu

Punjab: Dog seen with head of infant in Patiala hospital, probe ordered

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:30 IST
Punjab: Dog seen with head of infant in Patiala hospital, probe ordered
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Tuesday ordered a probe into an incident in which a dog was seen carrying a severed head of an infant near Ward number-4 of Rajindra Hospital here.

The minister directed hospital authorities as well as the local police to investigate from all possible angles.

The recovered head has been handed over to a forensic team for detailed examination, said officials.

The minister assured that the state government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure accountability after the probe.

Medical Superintendent Dr Vishal Chopra clarified that no newborn is missing from the hospital.

He said all recent infant deaths were duly recorded and the bodies were handed over to families with proper documentation.

''It seems to be a case where someone may have dumped the infant's remains from outside,'' Chopra said.

Police have been informed and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (City) Palwinder Singh Cheema said a thorough investigation into the shocking incident at Rajindra Hospital is being conducted.

He said the hospital administration alerted the police after the dog was seen carrying the severed head of the infant.

The police immediately reached the spot and began collecting all evidence.

The recovered remains have been sent for forensic examination to determine whether the infant's body parts originated from within the hospital or were dumped there from outside, he said.

Cheema assured that the inquiry will be carried out fairly and impartially, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

 Global
2
Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
3
Week after monorails get stuck, MMRDA suspends 2 officials for 'lapses in operational protocols'

Week after monorails get stuck, MMRDA suspends 2 officials for 'lapses in op...

 India
4
Trump Administration Eyes Stakes in Defense Giants: A Redefinition of Government-Business Relations

Trump Administration Eyes Stakes in Defense Giants: A Redefinition of Govern...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025