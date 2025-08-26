Left Menu

Ganesh idol seller booked for fraud in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:39 IST
Ganesh idol seller booked for fraud in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

A man involved in making and selling Lord Ganesh idols has been booked for allegedly accepting advance payments from customers, but not delivering the promised idols to them in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The case of alleged fraud has surfaced in Dombivli (West) in the midst of preparations for the Ganesh festival, which begins on August 27.

The accused, Praful Parashuram Tambde, an artisan who operated under the banner of Anandi Kala Kendra, has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section related to cheating, police said.

An official from the Vishnunagar police station, where the case has been registered, stated, ''A complaint was received from a customer who had paid an advance amount of Rs 1,501 for a Ganesh idol costing Rs 3,500. The accused accepted the money, but neither completed the idol nor remained accessible. He is reported to have left multiple idol orders incomplete.'' The complaint triggered a formal investigation, and a case was promptly registered. Upon initial inquiry, it was found several other customers may have also been similarly defrauded, he said.

''We have reason to believe this is not an isolated incident. The accused appears to have accepted advance payments from multiple individuals and disappeared, leaving behind unfinished idols and frustrated customers,'' said the official.

A police team has been dispatched to track down the accused, who is currently absconding.

''Efforts were underway to locate and apprehend Praful Tambde. We are also appealing to others who may have been cheated to come forward and file complaints,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

 Global
2
Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
3
Week after monorails get stuck, MMRDA suspends 2 officials for 'lapses in operational protocols'

Week after monorails get stuck, MMRDA suspends 2 officials for 'lapses in op...

 India
4
Trump Administration Eyes Stakes in Defense Giants: A Redefinition of Government-Business Relations

Trump Administration Eyes Stakes in Defense Giants: A Redefinition of Govern...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025