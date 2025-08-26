Left Menu

Rajasthan ACB arrests man for accepting Rs 3.5 lakh bribe on behalf of Udaipur ASP

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB of Rajasthan on Tuesday arrested a private individual for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh on behalf of the Udaipur Additional SP, according to an official statement.The accused, Shantilal Soni, was caught red-handed while taking the money to help a complainant recover dues from the sale of a BMW car and to manage a case.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:54 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Tuesday arrested a private individual for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh on behalf of the Udaipur Additional SP, according to an official statement.

The accused, Shantilal Soni, was caught red-handed while taking the money to help a complainant recover dues from the sale of a BMW car and to manage a case. He had demanded the bribe on behalf of Udaipur Additional SP Hitesh Mehta, the statement said.

The complainant had sold his car to a man but full payment was not made. He had registered a case in Udaipur. The accused had assured recovery of the dues on behalf of the Additional SP in lieu of the bribe, it said.

ACB Additional Director Smita Srivastava said that questioning of the accused is underway. The role of Additional Superintendent of Police Hitesh Mehta is under scrutiny and a separate detailed investigation will be conducted, she said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and further investigation is going on, the statement said.

