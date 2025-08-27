Left Menu

Colombian Jungle Standoff: 34 Soldiers Kidnapped Amid Turmoil

In southeastern Colombia, 34 soldiers were kidnapped by armed civilians following clashes that resulted in the deaths of 11 guerrillas, including a dissident FARC commander. The incident underscores ongoing tensions despite a 2016 peace deal and highlights the region's role as a drug trafficking corridor.

27-08-2025
In a troubling development from southeastern Colombia, at least 34 soldiers have been kidnapped by armed civilians in a jungle area. The abductions followed violent clashes that left 11 guerrillas dead, among them a commander of a FARC dissident faction, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez reported on Tuesday.

The confrontations took place in a rural sector of El Retorno municipality within Guaviare province, involving the Central General Staff group, ex-FARC fighters who rebuffed the 2016 peace agreement with the government. The soldiers were reportedly seized as they attempted to withdraw from the area following a military operation targeting an EMC commander and others.

Characterizing the incident as a criminal act, Sanchez stated, "This is an illegal, criminal action by people in civilian clothing." The region, considered a strategic drug trafficking route, has long been known for extensive coca cultivation. The episode is part of a broader issue, as various armed groups, sustained by narcotics trade and illegal mining, persist despite Colombia's six-decade conflict that claimed over 450,000 lives.

