U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced anti-dumping and countervailing duties on corrosion-resistant steel from 10 countries, impacting $2.9 billion in imports. This decision affects goods from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, the UAE, and Vietnam.
In a significant move on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the imposition of anti-dumping and countervailing duties concerning steel imports. The decision follows investigations into corrosion-resistant steel products imported from 10 countries.
This measure impacts a massive $2.9 billion worth of imports. The countries targeted by these duties include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.
The Commerce Department's action aims to address unfair trading practices and protect the U.S. steel industry by reducing the influx of low-cost steel imports adversely affecting the domestic market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Commerce Department Strikes Down Unfair Steel Imports
India Stands Firm Against U.S. Agricultural Imports for Farmers' Welfare
Chile Suspends Argentine Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Concerns
India's Rising Coal Imports Amid Domestic Challenges
India Sets Minimum Import Price for Paperboard, Targets Indonesian Imports