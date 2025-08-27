Left Menu

Manhunt in Australia's Alpine Bushland: The Pursuit of Dezi Freeman

A police manhunt in Australia's Victorian alpine region continues for Dezi Freeman, a heavily armed local who allegedly killed two officers. Freeman, known for his bushcraft skills, fled after the incident. Police warn residents to remain indoors as they search the challenging terrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 27-08-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 08:20 IST
Manhunt in Australia's Alpine Bushland: The Pursuit of Dezi Freeman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The intense search for Dezi Freeman, a heavily armed suspect, enters its second day in Victoria, Australia's harsh alpine environment. The 56-year-old is accused of fatally shooting two police officers and injuring a third during a warrant mission.

Victoria Police Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed Freeman is still at large and emphasized the difficulty of the search in the rugged terrain, compounded by Freeman's expert bushcraft knowledge.

Freeman, labeled a 'sovereign citizen' by local media, reportedly challenged government authority related to COVID-19 measures, complicating his portrayal amid this manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

 Global
2
Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

 India
3
Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

 Australia
4
Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025