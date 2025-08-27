Manhunt in Australia's Alpine Bushland: The Pursuit of Dezi Freeman

The intense search for Dezi Freeman, a heavily armed suspect, enters its second day in Victoria, Australia's harsh alpine environment. The 56-year-old is accused of fatally shooting two police officers and injuring a third during a warrant mission.

Victoria Police Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed Freeman is still at large and emphasized the difficulty of the search in the rugged terrain, compounded by Freeman's expert bushcraft knowledge.

Freeman, labeled a 'sovereign citizen' by local media, reportedly challenged government authority related to COVID-19 measures, complicating his portrayal amid this manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)