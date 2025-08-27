Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

A man has appeared in an Australian court for allegedly setting fire to a synagogue, in a case linked to Iran that has led to diplomatic fallout. Expelled Tehran's ambassador faced expulsion, marking a rare move by Australia after accusing Iran of orchestrating hostile activities on its soil.

Younes Ali Younes, 20, appeared virtually in court. Charged in the December 2024 synagogue attack, he has yet to enter a plea. The incident caused significant damage, prompting a high-profile diplomatic response from Australia amid heightened antisemitic activity during the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Responding to accusations, Iran denies involvement while Australia warns citizens to avoid travel to Iran. Rising tensions are evident as Israeli and Australian leaders exchange criticisms, highlighting the sensitive geopolitical dynamics influenced by these developments.