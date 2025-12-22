Left Menu

Mark Wiseman Appointed Canadian Ambassador to U.S.

Former BlackRock executive Mark Wiseman has been appointed as Canada's new ambassador to the United States, succeeding Kirsten Hillman. Starting next February, Wiseman will focus on enhancing Canada-U.S. relations, specifically addressing President Trump's tariffs and advancing bilateral trade and investment priorities.

  • Canada

In a significant diplomatic appointment, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Monday that Mark Wiseman, ex-BlackRock executive, will serve as Canada's new ambassador to the United States.

Wiseman will officially take the position next February, succeeding career diplomat Kirsten Hillman who will step down after more than five years.

Wiseman's primary responsibility will be to address crucial Canada-U.S. priorities, particularly focusing on President Donald Trump's tariffs and fostering a robust trade and investment partnership, according to Carney's statement.

