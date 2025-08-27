Narratives Clash: Taiwan and China in World War II Commemoration Dispute

China condemned Taiwan on Wednesday for what it called 'blasphemy' against World War II heroes, accusing the island of denying the Communist Party's historical role. The harsh rhetoric comes amid heated disputes over the war's anniversary commemorations, with Taiwan urging its people to boycott Beijing's events.

In a press briefing, Zhu Fenglian from China's Taiwan Affairs Office criticized Taiwan for minimizing the Communist Party's contributions against Japan. According to Zhu, Taiwan's narrative 'slanders' those who fought and sacrificed, creating a bitter divide over historical truth.

As China marks both the war's end and Taiwan's return from Japanese rule, tensions rise. Taiwan insists its sovereignty was transferred to the Republic of China, countering China's claim over Taiwan. Both governments further invoke loyalty and patriotism in their respective narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)