Left Menu

Narratives Clash: Taiwan and China in World War II Commemoration Dispute

China accuses Taiwan of disrespecting World War II sacrifices by denying the Communist Party's role. Taiwan claims the Republic of China forces led the fighting, sparking a tense narrative conflict. As China commemorates the 80th war anniversary, Taiwan warns against attending Beijing's events, citing misleading historical claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 09:28 IST
Narratives Clash: Taiwan and China in World War II Commemoration Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China condemned Taiwan on Wednesday for what it called 'blasphemy' against World War II heroes, accusing the island of denying the Communist Party's historical role. The harsh rhetoric comes amid heated disputes over the war's anniversary commemorations, with Taiwan urging its people to boycott Beijing's events.

In a press briefing, Zhu Fenglian from China's Taiwan Affairs Office criticized Taiwan for minimizing the Communist Party's contributions against Japan. According to Zhu, Taiwan's narrative 'slanders' those who fought and sacrificed, creating a bitter divide over historical truth.

As China marks both the war's end and Taiwan's return from Japanese rule, tensions rise. Taiwan insists its sovereignty was transferred to the Republic of China, countering China's claim over Taiwan. Both governments further invoke loyalty and patriotism in their respective narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
3
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India
4
Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025