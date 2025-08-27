Left Menu

Explosive Revelations in Nikki Bhati Dowry Death Case Shake Investigation

The investigation into Nikki Bhati's alleged dowry death has escalated with new evidence, including an inflammable substance and crucial video clips, prompting police to revisit the incident timeline. Accusations against her husband Vipin Bhati and family persist, along with additional charges linked to previous assaults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:40 IST
The probe into Nikki Bhati's suspected dowry death has intensified following the discovery of an inflammable substance in her room and new video clips. These findings have prompted police to reconsider the timeline of the August 21 incident, confirmed a senior officer on Wednesday.

The inflammable solution found in Nikki's room is being analyzed forensically as new video evidence comes to light. Originally, Nikki was believed to have been set on fire by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family. Forensic examination and comprehensive video analysis are underway to uncover the truth.

Further scrutiny has been drawn to Nikki's sister Kanchan's statement, as fresh videos surface, suggesting family involvement in trying to separate Nikki and Vipin during a melee. Meanwhile, Vipin faces separate charges from a previous assault case, expanding the investigation's scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

