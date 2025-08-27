Left Menu

Assam's High Success Rate in Charge-Sheeting Under New Legal Code

Assam's police, led by DGP Harmeet Singh, achieved a remarkable 93% charge-sheet submission rate under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaced the Indian Penal Code. The conviction rate improved to 26.72% in 2025, significantly reducing cases under investigation. This progress aligns with the reforms steered by the state's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:34 IST
Assam's High Success Rate in Charge-Sheeting Under New Legal Code
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable achievement for Assam's law enforcement, the state's police force has reported a 93% success rate in filing charge-sheets under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing the Indian Penal Code.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, after leading the state's monthly crime review meeting, announced the impressive charge-sheet submission figures in a social media post, noting the increase from 84.42% in May to 93% in July 2024.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, the Assam Police have not only improved charge-sheet submission rates but have also raised the conviction rate to 26.72% in 2025 while reducing ongoing investigations, showcasing the state's enhanced policing capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adopt, they can no longer hurt India and escape: Amit Shah.

Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adop...

 India
2
Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev transformed into confidence: Amit Shah.

Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev...

 India
3
Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

 Germany
4
U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025