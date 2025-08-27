Assam's High Success Rate in Charge-Sheeting Under New Legal Code

In a commendable achievement for Assam's law enforcement, the state's police force has reported a 93% success rate in filing charge-sheets under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing the Indian Penal Code.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, after leading the state's monthly crime review meeting, announced the impressive charge-sheet submission figures in a social media post, noting the increase from 84.42% in May to 93% in July 2024.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, the Assam Police have not only improved charge-sheet submission rates but have also raised the conviction rate to 26.72% in 2025 while reducing ongoing investigations, showcasing the state's enhanced policing capabilities.