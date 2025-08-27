Manhunt in the Mountains: Bushcraft Expert Eludes Police
The second day of an intense manhunt for 56-year-old Dezi Freeman sees Australian police braving harsh winter conditions in Victoria's alpine bushland. Freeman, a bushcraft expert, remains elusive after allegedly killing two officers and wounding another. Heavily armed and familiar with the terrain, Freeman continues to evade capture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:24 IST
Australian police are enduring severe winter conditions during the ongoing search for Dezi Freeman, a 56-year-old suspect known for his bushcraft skills, in the alpine bushland of Victoria.
Freeman is accused of shooting dead two officers and injuring another during a police operation at his property on Tuesday.
The hunt continues amid reports of Freeman's anti-government beliefs and his escape after the fatal incident at a rural property northeast of Melbourne.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement