Manhunt in the Mountains: Bushcraft Expert Eludes Police

The second day of an intense manhunt for 56-year-old Dezi Freeman sees Australian police braving harsh winter conditions in Victoria's alpine bushland. Freeman, a bushcraft expert, remains elusive after allegedly killing two officers and wounding another. Heavily armed and familiar with the terrain, Freeman continues to evade capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australian police are enduring severe winter conditions during the ongoing search for Dezi Freeman, a 56-year-old suspect known for his bushcraft skills, in the alpine bushland of Victoria.

Freeman is accused of shooting dead two officers and injuring another during a police operation at his property on Tuesday.

The hunt continues amid reports of Freeman's anti-government beliefs and his escape after the fatal incident at a rural property northeast of Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

