Italian PM Condemns Journalists' Deaths in Gaza

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has denounced the recent killing of journalists in Gaza as 'unjustifiable.' Her comments came in the wake of an Israeli airstrike on Nasser hospital which claimed the lives of at least 20 individuals.

Among the victims were five journalists affiliated with major news organizations such as Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera. The international community reacted strongly to the loss of these reporters, emphasizing the dangers faced by journalists in conflict zones.

This incident has stirred global discussions about press freedom and the protection of journalists working in hazardous environments. The Italian Prime Minister's remarks highlight the critical importance of safeguarding media personnel in conflict regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)