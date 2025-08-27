Controversy Over NATO Troop Presence in Ukraine Intensifies

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia opposes European proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine, with emphasis on rejecting any potential NATO troop presence on Ukrainian soil, the Kremlin stated on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov applauded U.S. President Donald Trump's initiatives aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, calling them "very important" and expressed Moscow's desire for their continuation.

While Europe seeks to establish protective measures for Ukraine against future Russian attacks, Peskov cautioned that any European troop deployment aligns with NATO's presence, which Russia wants to avoid since the conflict's genesis.

Peskov insisted that security guarantees are crucial but emphasized discreet negotiations. The recent U.S.-Russia summit highlighted substantial talks between Trump and Putin, although public disclosures were limited. Trump reaffirmed no U.S. troops would be deployed in Ukraine, although air and intelligence support remains an option.

Russian-Ukrainian negotiations remain ongoing, though no forthcoming meeting has been scheduled after the recent July 23 session in Istanbul.

