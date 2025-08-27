Left Menu

Controversy Over NATO Troop Presence in Ukraine Intensifies

Russia opposes European security proposals for Ukraine as it fears NATO troop presence. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised Donald Trump's efforts but insists on a diplomatic approach. Talks on security guarantees remain fraught with disagreements, sparked by NATO's involvement in Ukraine's security landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:17 IST
Controversy Over NATO Troop Presence in Ukraine Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia opposes European proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine, with emphasis on rejecting any potential NATO troop presence on Ukrainian soil, the Kremlin stated on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov applauded U.S. President Donald Trump's initiatives aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, calling them "very important" and expressed Moscow's desire for their continuation.

While Europe seeks to establish protective measures for Ukraine against future Russian attacks, Peskov cautioned that any European troop deployment aligns with NATO's presence, which Russia wants to avoid since the conflict's genesis.

Peskov insisted that security guarantees are crucial but emphasized discreet negotiations. The recent U.S.-Russia summit highlighted substantial talks between Trump and Putin, although public disclosures were limited. Trump reaffirmed no U.S. troops would be deployed in Ukraine, although air and intelligence support remains an option.

Russian-Ukrainian negotiations remain ongoing, though no forthcoming meeting has been scheduled after the recent July 23 session in Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

 India
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

 Australia
3
MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

 United States
4
Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025