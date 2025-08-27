Lawyers Strike: Delhi's Judiciary Faces Virtual Evidence Controversy

In a significant legal development, a plea was presented before the Delhi High Court challenging the Lieutenant Governor's recent decision to allow police officials to record evidence virtually from their stations. This move has sparked widespread dissent among the legal fraternity.

The plea, observed to be a public interest litigation, was slated for hearing by a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, setting the date for September 3.

Amidst this legal discourse, the Delhi High Court Bar Association stood in strong opposition, urging lawyers to don black ribbons as a symbolic protest, signaling a growing discord between the legal community and administrative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)