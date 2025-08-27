Left Menu

Lawyers Strike: Delhi's Judiciary Faces Virtual Evidence Controversy

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the Lieutenant Governor's notification permitting virtual recording of evidence by police officials from stations. The Delhi High Court Bar Association condemned the move, prompting a strike by advocates in protest.

Updated: 27-08-2025 16:21 IST
In a significant legal development, a plea was presented before the Delhi High Court challenging the Lieutenant Governor's recent decision to allow police officials to record evidence virtually from their stations. This move has sparked widespread dissent among the legal fraternity.

The plea, observed to be a public interest litigation, was slated for hearing by a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, setting the date for September 3.

Amidst this legal discourse, the Delhi High Court Bar Association stood in strong opposition, urging lawyers to don black ribbons as a symbolic protest, signaling a growing discord between the legal community and administrative actions.

