Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams High Court for Delays in Bail Matters

The Supreme Court criticized the High Court's tendency to delay personal liberty matters. It granted bail to Ramnath Mishra, who was in custody for over 3.5 years in multiple CBI cases with 43 adjournments on his plea. The court emphasized the need for swift handling of liberty issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:54 IST
Supreme Court Slams High Court for Delays in Bail Matters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance against the High Court's repeated adjournments in cases concerning personal liberty. This comes after the top court granted bail to Ramnath Mishra, incarcerated for over three-and-a-half years in several CBI cases, with his plea adjourned 43 times.

In an order passed on August 25, a bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice N V Anjaria criticized the Allahabad High Court's handling of bail matters, expressing disapproval over the frequent delays. They emphasized the importance of courts handling issues of personal liberty with urgency.

The court's decision came after considering the prolonged detention of Mishra and similar delays faced by a co-accused. Despite objections from Additional Solicitor General S D Sanjay, the Supreme Court intervened, highlighting the need to address issues of justice swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Seizure in Palamu

Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Seizure in Palamu

 India
2
Sweet Success: Guangxi's Sugar Industry Sets New Benchmark

Sweet Success: Guangxi's Sugar Industry Sets New Benchmark

 China
3
India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City

India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City

 India
4
Dollar Strengthens Amid Economic Speculations and Fed Concerns

Dollar Strengthens Amid Economic Speculations and Fed Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025