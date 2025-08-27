Supreme Court Slams High Court for Delays in Bail Matters

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance against the High Court's repeated adjournments in cases concerning personal liberty. This comes after the top court granted bail to Ramnath Mishra, incarcerated for over three-and-a-half years in several CBI cases, with his plea adjourned 43 times.

In an order passed on August 25, a bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice N V Anjaria criticized the Allahabad High Court's handling of bail matters, expressing disapproval over the frequent delays. They emphasized the importance of courts handling issues of personal liberty with urgency.

The court's decision came after considering the prolonged detention of Mishra and similar delays faced by a co-accused. Despite objections from Additional Solicitor General S D Sanjay, the Supreme Court intervened, highlighting the need to address issues of justice swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)