Crime Control: Trump's Federal Takeover Strategy Divides Public Opinion

As armed National Guard troops patrol the nation's capital, President Trump's handling of crime emerges as a strength, according to a recent AP-NORC poll. Despite mixed feelings about his policies on immigration and the economy, many Americans support his tough-on-crime approach.

The poll reveals that 81% see crime as a major issue in large cities. While Trump's strategy finds approval among Republicans and independents, there is less backing for the federal government's control over local police departments, suggesting potential shifts in public sentiment.

Despite a decline in crime statistics post-pandemic, urban residents, like Tiana Parker, express safety concerns. Critics argue Trump's methods misallocate resources and create divides. Ultimately, public opinion remains split on his federal intervention tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)