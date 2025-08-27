Left Menu

Crime Control: Trump's Federal Takeover Strategy Divides Public Opinion

The AP-NORC poll reveals that President Trump's tough-on-crime approach has garnered increased approval. However, the federal takeover of local police departments remains controversial. While Republicans support the military assisting police, there is widespread disagreement on federal control. Crime is seen as a major problem in cities, but public opinion could shift with Trump's strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:13 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

As armed National Guard troops patrol the nation's capital, President Trump's handling of crime emerges as a strength, according to a recent AP-NORC poll. Despite mixed feelings about his policies on immigration and the economy, many Americans support his tough-on-crime approach.

The poll reveals that 81% see crime as a major issue in large cities. While Trump's strategy finds approval among Republicans and independents, there is less backing for the federal government's control over local police departments, suggesting potential shifts in public sentiment.

Despite a decline in crime statistics post-pandemic, urban residents, like Tiana Parker, express safety concerns. Critics argue Trump's methods misallocate resources and create divides. Ultimately, public opinion remains split on his federal intervention tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

