Counterfeit Currency Ring Busted by Local Police

Local police have successfully apprehended two individuals, accused of printing and circulating fake currency. The operation led to the seizure of counterfeit notes of different denominations, along with a printer.

The fake currency seized includes one Rs 500 note, five Rs 200 notes, and ten Rs 100 notes, according to official reports.

The accused, identified as Lucky, hailing from Gidoh village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, and Yogesh, a resident of Mukesh Colony in Ballabgarh, were presented in court and remanded to judicial custody. During interrogation, Yogesh confessed to printing the fake currency and transferring the notes to Lucky for market distribution.