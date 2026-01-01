Left Menu

Counterfeit Currency Ring Busted by Local Police

Police have apprehended two individuals involved in printing and distributing counterfeit currency. A seizure of fake notes from various denominations, along with a printing device, was conducted. The accused, Lucky and Yogesh, have been remanded in judicial custody following their alleged market circulation activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:17 IST
Counterfeit Currency Ring Busted by Local Police
  • Country:
  • India

Local police have successfully apprehended two individuals, accused of printing and circulating fake currency. The operation led to the seizure of counterfeit notes of different denominations, along with a printer.

The fake currency seized includes one Rs 500 note, five Rs 200 notes, and ten Rs 100 notes, according to official reports.

The accused, identified as Lucky, hailing from Gidoh village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, and Yogesh, a resident of Mukesh Colony in Ballabgarh, were presented in court and remanded to judicial custody. During interrogation, Yogesh confessed to printing the fake currency and transferring the notes to Lucky for market distribution.

