Outcry in Assam: Opposition Seeks Accountability in Newborn's Hospital Death

An uproar has emerged in Assam following the death of a newborn at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, prompting Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia to call for a state human rights inquiry. Saikia's plea highlights concerns of overcrowding and negligence at the facility.

In a formal address to the Assam Human Rights Commission, Saikia emphasized the potential human rights violations stemming from systemic lapses in the hospital. He demands a transparent investigation and accountability, pointing fingers at the chief minister and the health department for their roles.

This incident reflects broader issues in Assam's healthcare system, which Saikia argues demands urgent reform. He calls for immediate compensation for the grieving family and protection under whistleblower laws to address threats they may face.

