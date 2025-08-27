Left Menu

Outcry in Assam: Opposition Seeks Accountability in Newborn's Hospital Death

Debabrata Saikia, leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly, has urged the state human rights commission to investigate the death of a newborn at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The infant's death highlights potential negligence, overcrowding, and staffing issues, prompting demands for accountability and systemic reform.

Updated: 27-08-2025 17:36 IST
  India

In a formal address to the Assam Human Rights Commission, Saikia emphasized the potential human rights violations stemming from systemic lapses in the hospital. He demands a transparent investigation and accountability, pointing fingers at the chief minister and the health department for their roles.

This incident reflects broader issues in Assam's healthcare system, which Saikia argues demands urgent reform. He calls for immediate compensation for the grieving family and protection under whistleblower laws to address threats they may face.

