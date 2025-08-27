CDS Unveils Joint Doctrines for Special Forces & Airborne Ops at RAN SAMWAD

In a major milestone for India’s defence preparedness, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan unveiled two landmark doctrinal publications — the Joint Doctrine for Special Forces Operations and the Joint Doctrine for Airborne & Heliborne Operations. The release took place during the RAN SAMWAD Tri-Service Seminar at the Army War College, Dr Ambedkar Nagar.

The occasion was graced by top military leadership, including Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, underscoring the importance of the event in shaping India’s future military strategy.

Doctrines Framed with Tri-Service Participation

Developed under the aegis of the Doctrine Directorate, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), the two new doctrines are the result of active collaboration between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Joint Doctrine for Special Forces Operations provides guiding principles for the employment of Special Forces in high-risk, high-impact missions. It highlights operational concepts, command structures, and interoperability mechanisms to ensure swift, precise, and integrated execution of missions in both conventional and unconventional theatres.

The Joint Doctrine for Airborne & Heliborne Operations outlines frameworks for the deployment of troops and assets via airborne and helicopter-based operations. It covers planning parameters, operational execution, and coordination mechanisms required for mobility-focused warfare and rapid-response missions.

Strengthening Jointness & Interoperability

Speaking at the release ceremony, General Chauhan praised the three Services for their professionalism, adaptability, and commitment to jointness. He emphasised that the doctrines would become pivotal reference points for planners, commanders, and operators, particularly as the nature of warfare evolves into multi-domain operations involving land, sea, air, space, and cyber dimensions.

He noted that in an era marked by hybrid threats, precision weaponry, and rapid technological advancements, the success of operations will depend on seamless integration and interoperability among the Armed Forces.

A Step Toward Future-Ready Forces

The unveiling of these doctrines marks a significant stride in enhancing India’s joint operational capability, ensuring that Special Forces and rapid deployment units are better prepared to respond to emerging security challenges.

By establishing common frameworks and shared operational concepts, the doctrines will:

Improve synergy across the Services during joint missions.

Ensure coordinated use of air and heliborne assets for strategic and tactical advantage.

Provide structured guidance for decision-making at all levels of command.

Strengthen India’s ability to undertake missions with precision, agility, and effectiveness in both domestic and international theatres.

Public Accessibility & Transparency

In line with the government’s efforts to foster transparency and knowledge-sharing, the doctrines have been made accessible to the public and strategic community. They can be viewed online at the official Integrated Defence Staff portal: ids.nic.in/content/doctrines.

Building on RAN SAMWAD’s Vision

The release of these publications at RAN SAMWAD, a first-of-its-kind Tri-Service seminar, highlights the event’s role as a platform for shaping India’s defence doctrines and strategies. Alongside discussions on war, warfare, and future security challenges, the release of these doctrines signals a decisive move toward future-ready, technology-driven, and joint-force capabilities.