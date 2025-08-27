Tragedy on the Roads: Delhi Minor's Reckless Driving Claims Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Samaypur Badli where a 16-year-old boy allegedly ran over a factory worker with his car, dragging him for a significant distance, confirmed authorities on Wednesday.

The factory worker, identified as 32-year-old Sujeet Mandal, was found severely injured and unconscious at the scene, later pronounced dead at Burari Hospital, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) V Hareshwar Swami.

The juvenile driver was apprehended after CCTV analysis led police to the car registered in his sister's name. Authorities have filed an FIR of culpable homicide not amounting to murder as further legal actions are anticipated.