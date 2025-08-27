Left Menu

Tragedy on the Roads: Delhi Minor's Reckless Driving Claims Life

A 16-year-old in Delhi has been apprehended for fatally hitting factory worker Sujeet Mandal with a car and dragging him for 600 meters. The incident occurred in Samaypur Badli. The juvenile, charged with culpable homicide, is in a correctional home, with further legal proceedings pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Samaypur Badli where a 16-year-old boy allegedly ran over a factory worker with his car, dragging him for a significant distance, confirmed authorities on Wednesday.

The factory worker, identified as 32-year-old Sujeet Mandal, was found severely injured and unconscious at the scene, later pronounced dead at Burari Hospital, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) V Hareshwar Swami.

The juvenile driver was apprehended after CCTV analysis led police to the car registered in his sister's name. Authorities have filed an FIR of culpable homicide not amounting to murder as further legal actions are anticipated.

