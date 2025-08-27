Tragic Outcome of Domestic Dispute: A Family's Strain Turns Fatal

In a shocking development, a domestic dispute in Chandipur village under Gauriganj police station limits resulted in a fatal confrontation. On Wednesday, a 55-year-old man, Ram Anjor, was reportedly beaten to death by his wife and daughter, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The victim was allegedly assaulted with sticks and a sharp weapon, as the altercation escalated following a lengthy period of familial discord. Gauriganj Circle Officer, Akhilesh Verma, stated that the body was sent for post-mortem examination, while the legal process is ongoing.

The accused, Lakhraji Chauhan and Amita, have been detained for questioning. Authorities assure that further legal actions will follow as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)