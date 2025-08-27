Left Menu

Tragic Outcome of Domestic Dispute: A Family's Strain Turns Fatal

In a tragic event, a 55-year-old man named Ram Anjor from Chandipur village was allegedly killed by his wife and daughter. The police report that the incident stemmed from a prolonged domestic conflict. The suspects, Lakhraji Chauhan and Amita, are currently held for questioning. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:40 IST
Tragic Outcome of Domestic Dispute: A Family's Strain Turns Fatal
  • India

In a shocking development, a domestic dispute in Chandipur village under Gauriganj police station limits resulted in a fatal confrontation. On Wednesday, a 55-year-old man, Ram Anjor, was reportedly beaten to death by his wife and daughter, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The victim was allegedly assaulted with sticks and a sharp weapon, as the altercation escalated following a lengthy period of familial discord. Gauriganj Circle Officer, Akhilesh Verma, stated that the body was sent for post-mortem examination, while the legal process is ongoing.

The accused, Lakhraji Chauhan and Amita, have been detained for questioning. Authorities assure that further legal actions will follow as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

