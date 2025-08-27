Tension Escalates: Security Heightened for IAEA Chief Amid Iran Concerns

The International Atomic Energy Agency has enhanced security for its Director-General, Rafael Grossi, following a reported threat amid escalating tensions over Iran's nuclear program. The IAEA confirmed Austria provided a Cobra unit for Grossi as inspectors reportedly returned to Iran to oversee a critical fuel transfer at the country's sole nuclear facility.

This development coincides with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom contemplating the 'snapback' of United Nations sanctions over Iran's non-cooperation with inspections, with a deadline for compliance set for August 31. Concerns also linger from a recent Iran-Israel conflict regarding Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

Despite Iran's assurance of peaceful intentions, they have condemned the IAEA's actions as biased. Director-General Grossi, eyeing a run for United Nations secretary-general, has raised the agency's profile through significant diplomatic engagements, including trips to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.