Tension Escalates: Security Heightened for IAEA Chief Amid Iran Concerns
The International Atomic Energy Agency's Director-General, Rafael Grossi, is under increased security following threats due to rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program. Amid potential UN sanctions, inspectors are monitoring Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant. Accusations between Iran and the IAEA persist following a brief Iran-Israel conflict.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has enhanced security for its Director-General, Rafael Grossi, following a reported threat amid escalating tensions over Iran's nuclear program. The IAEA confirmed Austria provided a Cobra unit for Grossi as inspectors reportedly returned to Iran to oversee a critical fuel transfer at the country's sole nuclear facility.
This development coincides with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom contemplating the 'snapback' of United Nations sanctions over Iran's non-cooperation with inspections, with a deadline for compliance set for August 31. Concerns also linger from a recent Iran-Israel conflict regarding Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.
Despite Iran's assurance of peaceful intentions, they have condemned the IAEA's actions as biased. Director-General Grossi, eyeing a run for United Nations secretary-general, has raised the agency's profile through significant diplomatic engagements, including trips to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.