Delhi Launches Innovative In Situ Water Treatment for Polluted Drains

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced an initiative to address the severe pollution caused by six major drains in the city. Officials confirmed this on Wednesday, emphasizing the use of in situ water treatment techniques.

Najafgarh and Supplementary drains are the largest contributors, dumping 1,050 million gallons per day of untreated wastewater into the Yamuna River. The DJB has enlisted private experts to propose innovative treatment solutions.

The initiative aligns with a broader 45-point plan to rejuvenate the Yamuna within two years, backed by significant government funding of Rs 9,000 crore for the water and sewerage sector. This effort includes evaluating technologies to treat the wastewater directly in the drains.

