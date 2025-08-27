Left Menu

Delhi Launches Innovative In Situ Water Treatment for Polluted Drains

The Delhi Jal Board plans in situ treatment for six large polluted drains, focusing on the Najafgarh and Supplementary drains, which discharge sewage into the Yamuna River. Private experts are invited to propose solutions. A 45-point plan aims to rejuvenate the river in two years, with substantial government funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced an initiative to address the severe pollution caused by six major drains in the city. Officials confirmed this on Wednesday, emphasizing the use of in situ water treatment techniques.

Najafgarh and Supplementary drains are the largest contributors, dumping 1,050 million gallons per day of untreated wastewater into the Yamuna River. The DJB has enlisted private experts to propose innovative treatment solutions.

The initiative aligns with a broader 45-point plan to rejuvenate the Yamuna within two years, backed by significant government funding of Rs 9,000 crore for the water and sewerage sector. This effort includes evaluating technologies to treat the wastewater directly in the drains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

