Govt Issues Revised National Action Plan to Eradicate Glanders in Equines

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, has released the Revised National Action Plan on Glanders, a highly contagious and often fatal disease that affects equines such as horses, mules, and donkeys. The updated framework focuses on strengthened surveillance, prevention, control, and eradication strategies to protect equine health, public safety, and the livelihoods of those dependent on the sector.

Key Revisions in the Action Plan

The revised guidelines introduce significant changes to improve effectiveness:

Reduced infected zone : Radius cut from 5 km to 2 km for quicker containment.

Redefined surveillance zone : Now 2–10 km instead of 5–25 km, easing restrictions beyond 10 km.

Targeted restrictions: Movement and trade controls applicable only within the revised 10 km surveillance boundary.

These refinements are aimed at faster detection, localized control, and minimizing disruption to equine-dependent communities.

Enhanced Surveillance and Reporting

The plan calls for:

Mandatory testing of equines in endemic and high-risk regions.

Upgraded laboratory diagnostics to ensure accurate and timely results.

Routine field inspections and real-time disease reporting through strengthened veterinary networks.

Quarantine, Movement Control, and Certification

Stringent measures have been outlined to curb the spread of glanders:

Rigorous quarantine protocols for animals from affected zones.

Strict movement restrictions for equines used in fairs, yatras, and interstate transport .

Certification mechanisms to ensure only healthy animals are allowed for trade or pilgrimage use.

Rapid Response and Containment

The revised SOPs establish a rapid response mechanism in coordination with State Animal Husbandry Departments. This includes:

Swift isolation of infected animals.

Humane handling of positive cases.

Standardized containment procedures to prevent further transmission.

Capacity Building and Training

Recognizing the role of field staff, the plan incorporates capacity-building modules:

Training programs for veterinarians and para-veterinarians .

Sessions on disease recognition, biosafety, and proper reporting .

Hands-on workshops to prepare ground-level workers for quick response.

Public Awareness and Stakeholder Engagement

The plan emphasizes cooperation from horse owners, breeders, and traders through:

Awareness drives and workshops to promote early reporting.

Outreach programs explaining biosafety and preventive measures .

Engagement of local communities to build trust and compliance.

Research, Laboratory Support, and One Health Preparedness

The ICAR–National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE), Hisar will play a pivotal role in:

Developing advanced diagnostic tools .

Conducting epidemiological studies .

Supporting laboratories with technical expertise.

The action plan also aligns with the One Health approach, recognizing the zoonotic nature of glanders and its potential impact on public health.

Implementation Roadmap

DAHD will coordinate with State Governments, veterinary universities, ICAR institutes, and local administrations to implement the plan effectively. Technical guidance, funding, and monitoring will ensure consistency across states, while disease mapping and digital surveillance platforms will track progress.

Significance of the Revised Plan

By tightening containment zones, improving diagnostics, and focusing on awareness and capacity-building, the revised action plan reflects the government’s commitment to animal health security. It not only aims to eradicate glanders from India but also strengthens disease resilience, safeguards rural livelihoods, and protects public health.

Officials emphasized that healthy equines are vital for tourism, pilgrimages, agriculture, and transport in many regions of India. Effective implementation of this plan will enhance both animal welfare and economic stability for communities relying on these animals.