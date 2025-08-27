ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

Expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has endorsed the Enforcement Directorate's recent actions in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited case. The ED announced its provisional attachment of immovable properties and a bank balance totaling approximately Rs. 5 crore under PMLA, 2002, via their 'X' account, validating Yatnal's long-standing calls for a central probe into the alleged misconduct.

Yatnal, in his post on 'X', highlighted the ED's attachment of properties valued at Rs. 5 crore amid the Valmiki Development Board scam, underlines the Karnataka High Court's order for a CBI-led investigation. The probe comes after a petition by Yatnal, along with Arvind Limbavali and Kumara Bangarappa, urged a central investigation into the episode of financial misappropriation within the corporation.

The Valmiki Corporation scam involves significant financial irregularities in Karnataka, centering on the misuse of funds meant for Scheduled Tribes. The case surfaced following the suicide of a corporation employee, who left a note exposing the illicit fund transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)