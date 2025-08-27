Left Menu

ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

Expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal supports the Enforcement Directorate's action in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation case. The ED has attached Rs. 5 crore worth of properties. Yatnal cites this action as backing for his demand for a central investigation into the alleged scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:49 IST
ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam
  • Country:
  • India

Expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has endorsed the Enforcement Directorate's recent actions in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited case. The ED announced its provisional attachment of immovable properties and a bank balance totaling approximately Rs. 5 crore under PMLA, 2002, via their 'X' account, validating Yatnal's long-standing calls for a central probe into the alleged misconduct.

Yatnal, in his post on 'X', highlighted the ED's attachment of properties valued at Rs. 5 crore amid the Valmiki Development Board scam, underlines the Karnataka High Court's order for a CBI-led investigation. The probe comes after a petition by Yatnal, along with Arvind Limbavali and Kumara Bangarappa, urged a central investigation into the episode of financial misappropriation within the corporation.

The Valmiki Corporation scam involves significant financial irregularities in Karnataka, centering on the misuse of funds meant for Scheduled Tribes. The case surfaced following the suicide of a corporation employee, who left a note exposing the illicit fund transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bill Pulte: A Housing Regulator with a Political Agenda

Bill Pulte: A Housing Regulator with a Political Agenda

 United States
2
Kerala CM Demands Action as Congress Faces Internal Turmoil Over MLA Allegations

Kerala CM Demands Action as Congress Faces Internal Turmoil Over MLA Allegat...

 India
3
Controversy Surrounds Palakkad MLA in Stalking Scandal

Controversy Surrounds Palakkad MLA in Stalking Scandal

 India
4
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Swadeshi and Self-Reliance at Centenary Lecture

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Swadeshi and Self-Reliance at Centenar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025